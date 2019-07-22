Virgil Huit Yates, 81, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Hospice Inpatient Care at Norton Healthcare.
He was a native of Cecilia, a member of College Heights United Methodist Church and Stephensburg Lodge No. 212. He retired from Gates Rubber Company after 22 years as a quality control supervisor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Stanley Yates and Gracie Sprinkles Yates; and a brother, William Earl Yates.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Bewley Yates; two daughters, Jennifer Burkhart and Portia (Kevin) Oldham, all of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren, Jason (Mary Ann) Burkhart, Kyle (Sarah) Oldham, Jerah (Stephen) Price and Austin (Tara) Oldham; and five great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Brayden, Carlee, Axel and Olivia.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Robert W. Daugherty officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
There will be a Masonic service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hosparus of Central Kentucky.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 23, 2019