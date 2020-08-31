1/1
Virginia Anne “Jan” Chambers
Virginia Anne "Jan" Chambers, 65, of Elizabeth­town, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Ken­sington Center.

She was a native of Hardin County and a member of Youngers Creek Baptist Church. She loved her family, her church family and loved Youngers Creek like family and would walk to all the local shut-ins in the area. She participated in Special Olympics and volunteered with Helping Hand and loved to crochet and knit.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Donald Parrish; and two nephews, Danny Dwayne Parrish and Ronald Christopher Puckett.

She was seventh out of 11 children born to Vaughan and Virginia Chambers and is survived by her 10 siblings, Dorothy Parrish of Boston, Ronald (Judi) Chambers of Middletown, Ohio, Nicholas (Eloise) Chambers, Leon (Beverly) Chambers and Melvin (Bonnie) Chambers, all of Elizabethtown, Gary (Marsha) Chambers of Campton, Ava (Lester) Dailey, Odell (Angie) Chambers, Ella (Tim) Moore and Virgil Chambers, all of Elizabethtown; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Youngers Creek Baptist Church with Tim Harris officiating. Burial follows in Vaughan B. Chambers Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hosparus.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
