Virginia Bowling Trujillo, 94, of Glendale, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home.
She was a native of Wellsville, Ohio, and a member of Cecilia Baptist Church, where she was an assistant Sunday School. She was a member of the Cecilia Homemakers Club, DAV Auxiliary and volunteered with the American Red Cross Blood Bank. She retired in 1984 as a nursing assistant.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Trujillo; her parents, Owen H. and Ada Myers Bowling; a son, William Owen Trujillo; a son-in-law, Anthony "Butch" Sarver; and three brothers.
She is survived by three daughters, Virginia Hostetler (Jacob) of Tuscola, Texas, Carla Jo Sarver and Jacquelyn Sue Rosier (William), all of White Mills; a son, Joseph L. Trujillo (Twyla) Johnson City, Tennessee; 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Raleigh Bostic officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The visitation and funeral services will be limited to one-third of the chapel's occupancy capacity and six-foot social distancing requirements should be maintained.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 20, 2020