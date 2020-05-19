Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Bowling Trujillo. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Bowling Trujillo, 94, of Glendale, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home.



She was a native of Wellsville, Ohio, and a member of Cecilia Baptist Church, where she was an assistant Sunday School. She was a member of the Cecilia Homemakers Club, DAV Auxiliary and volunteered with the American Red Cross Blood Bank. She retired in 1984 as a nursing assistant.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Trujillo; her parents, Owen H. and Ada Myers Bowling; a son, William Owen Trujillo; a son-in-law, Anthony "Butch" Sarver; and three brothers.



She is survived by three daughters, Virginia Hostetler (Jacob) of Tuscola, Texas, Carla Jo Sarver and Jacquelyn Sue Rosier (William), all of White Mills; a son, Joseph L. Trujillo (Twyla) Johnson City, Tennessee; 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Raleigh Bostic officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



The visitation and funeral services will be limited to one-third of the chapel's occupancy capacity and six-foot social distancing requirements should be maintained.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus.

