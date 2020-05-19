Virginia Bowling Trujillo

Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Virginia Bowling Trujillo, 94, of Glendale, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home.

She was a native of Wellsville, Ohio, and a member of Cecilia Baptist Church, where she was an assistant Sunday School. She was a member of the Cecilia Homemakers Club, DAV Auxiliary and volunteered with the American Red Cross Blood Bank. She retired in 1984 as a nursing assistant.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Trujillo; her parents, Owen H. and Ada Myers Bowling; a son, William Owen Trujillo; a son-in-law, Anthony "Butch" Sarver; and three brothers.

She is survived by three daughters, Virginia Hostetler (Jacob) of Tuscola, Texas, Carla Jo Sarver and Jacquelyn Sue Rosier (William), all of White Mills; a son, Joseph L. Trujillo (Twyla) Johnson City, Tennessee; 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Raleigh Bostic officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

The visitation and funeral services will be limited to one-third of the chapel's occupancy capacity and six-foot social distancing requirements should be maintained.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 20, 2020
