Virginia Coleman Coomes, 79, of Brandenburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Leroy Coomes; a daughter, Ginger Coomes; a granddaughter and a great-granddaughter.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg. Burial follows in Cap Anderson Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Cap Anderson Cemetery Working Fund, C/O Daisy Coleman, 3705 Battletown Road, Brandenburg, KY 40108.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 19, 2019