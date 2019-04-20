Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Frances (Dixon) Allen. View Sign

Virginia Frances Dixon Allen, 96, of Hodgenville, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.



She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Hodgenville and was a homemaker and proudly referred to herself as a "preacher's wife."



She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. L. Clyde Allen; and her parents, Joel Martin and Margaret Redman Dixon.



She is survived by her son, Dennis (Nan) Allen of Cleveland, Georgia; two grandsons, Mark Allen of Georgia and Drew (Michelle) Allen of Nashville, Tenn­essee; two great-grandchildren, Brileigh and Cros­by; a sister, Norma Jean (Wesley) McDonald, and a brother, Joel Redman (Kitty) Dixon, all of Hodgenville.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. George Smith and the Rev. Roger Pepper officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



Condolences may be made at www.bennett-bertram.com

208 West Water Street

Hodgenville , KY 42748

(270) 358-4151 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 21, 2019

