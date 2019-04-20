Virginia Frances Dixon Allen, 96, of Hodgenville, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Hodgenville and was a homemaker and proudly referred to herself as a "preacher's wife."
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. L. Clyde Allen; and her parents, Joel Martin and Margaret Redman Dixon.
She is survived by her son, Dennis (Nan) Allen of Cleveland, Georgia; two grandsons, Mark Allen of Georgia and Drew (Michelle) Allen of Nashville, Tennessee; two great-grandchildren, Brileigh and Crosby; a sister, Norma Jean (Wesley) McDonald, and a brother, Joel Redman (Kitty) Dixon, all of Hodgenville.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. George Smith and the Rev. Roger Pepper officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
