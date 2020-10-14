Virginia Hornback Adkins, 84, of Brandenburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
She was born in Sonora to John and Mable Williams Hornback. She was an associate at Walmart in Valley Station and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Adkins Sr.; her parents; a brother, Charles Hornback; and two sisters, Patricia Hornback and Kathy Fulkerson.
Survivors include five sons, Douglas (Jeannie), David (Diane) and James Adkins, all of Lexington, Gary (Joie) Adkins of Huntsville and Glen Adkins of Brandenburg; three daughters, Brenda (Katrina) Epperson and Jeannie Cease, both of Louisville, and Cheryl (Carl) Ray of Brandenburg; four sisters, Betty Lou Riggs, Opalene Beeler, Barbara (Jackie) Riggs and Norma Jean (John) Botto, all of Sonora; 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at noon Friday Oct. 16, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Zackery Taylor National Cemetery in Louisville.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.
