Virginia M. "Ginny" Rowland, 72, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She earned a Bachelor of Business in Business Administration and Accounting. She was the wife of a Marine, who cared for her husband's Marines and families while raising two children, supporting a husband and maintaining their home. She was active with multiple volunteer organizations to include Toys for Tots and Boy Scouts, were she earned the coveted Woodchuck Award. She was an avid outdoor person, reader and collector of hippos.



She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Duckworth; her mother, Irene Duckworth; and a sister, Bonnie Moshier.



Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Ronald W. Rowland; two sons, Robert and his wife, Lisa, and James and his wife, Cathleen; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Duckworth; and five nieces and nephews.



The funeral for Mrs. Rowland is at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.