Virginia Marcelene French, 89, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare Center in Elizabethtown.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Marcelene French.
Mrs. French was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. She was a former member of Stithton Baptist Church in Radcliff for more than 40 years and also was a member of Gideons International.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Grover Kenneth French; her parents Lloyd and Lila McIntyre; and five siblings, Beulah Perciful, Morgan McIntyre, Alfred McIntyre, Cornelia Nicholson and Carroll McIntyre.
Survivors include three daughters, Darlene Austin and her husband, Steve, of Indiana, Dianne Springer and her husband, Bruce, of Georgia and Denise Hawkins of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Sue McIntyre of Vine Grove.
The funeral for Mrs. French is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in Vine Grove Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Gideons International P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 8, 2019