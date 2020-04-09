Virginia Soyars (Marcum) Gray

Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Obituary
Virginia Soyars Marcum Gray, 94, formerly of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Magnolia Village in Bowling Green.

She was a native of Jefferson County and a former member of Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Henry Marcum and Auldon Junior Gray; and her son, James H. Marcum.

Survivors include a son, Steven (Sheila) Marcum of Bowling Green; a daughter-in-law, Sandy Marcum of Indianapolis; six granddaughters and nine great-grandchildren.

A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at Hardin Memorial Park.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 10, 2020
