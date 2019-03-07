Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Ferguson. View Sign

Vivian Ferguson, 77, of Glendale, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at her home.



She was born in Louisville to Jessie and Dorothy McDougale Clardy. She was a homemaker.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Dorothy McDougale Clardy.



Survivors include her loving husband, Grover Ferguson of Glendale; five sons, Grover L. (Dawn) Ferguson Jr. of Glendale, Craig S. (Yvone) Ferguson of Big Clifty, Keith D. Ferguson (Dawn R.) of Rineyville, Thomas S. (Lauren) Ferguson of Crystal River and Daniel W. (Cory) Ferguson of Rineyville; two daughters, Sylvia D. (Tom) Mock of South Carolina and Sheryl D. (Steve) Russell of Tallahassee, Florida; a brother, Jessie D. (Sandy) Clardy of Shepherdsville; three sisters, Darnell (Bob) Price of Brooks, Linda C. (Randall) Wilcher of Bardstown and Brenda (Mike) Webb of Kansas; 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, whom she loved more than anything.



A graveside service for Vivian is at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at White Mills Community Cemetery, 9581 Sonora-Hardin Springs Road in White Mills.



