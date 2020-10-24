1/1
Waldtraut W. Sanders
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Waldtraut's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waldtraut W. Sanders, 91, of Brandenburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in the arms of her loving family at Brandenburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Sanders was born Sept. 13, 1929, in Mecklinburg Warthe, Germany, but was extremely proud of becoming a U.S. citizen.

Mrs. Sanders was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Richard Kanitz; and her loving husband, John Anthony Sanders, III.

Survivors include three children, Anita Crutcher her and her husband, Paul, of Rineyville, and Phillip Richard Sanders and his wife, Dianne, and Kippy-Quita Yates and her husband, Nathan, all of Brandenburg; eight grandchildren, Clay Crutcher, Jessica Sanders, John Sanders, Ryan Clark, Robynn Vrocher, Renee Rhodes, Rusty Dietrich and Sydney Yates Brown; and 17 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, in the chapel of the Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg. Burial follows in Cap Anderson Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hager Funeral Home
633 Bland Street
Brandenburg, KY 40108
(270) 422-2132
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved