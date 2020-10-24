Waldtraut W. Sanders, 91, of Brandenburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in the arms of her loving family at Brandenburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.



Mrs. Sanders was born Sept. 13, 1929, in Mecklinburg Warthe, Germany, but was extremely proud of becoming a U.S. citizen.



Mrs. Sanders was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Richard Kanitz; and her loving husband, John Anthony Sanders, III.



Survivors include three children, Anita Crutcher her and her husband, Paul, of Rineyville, and Phillip Richard Sanders and his wife, Dianne, and Kippy-Quita Yates and her husband, Nathan, all of Brandenburg; eight grandchildren, Clay Crutcher, Jessica Sanders, John Sanders, Ryan Clark, Robynn Vrocher, Renee Rhodes, Rusty Dietrich and Sydney Yates Brown; and 17 great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, in the chapel of the Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg. Burial follows in Cap Anderson Cemetery.



Visitation is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.







