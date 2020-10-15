Walter L. Ford, 92, of Louisville, formerly of LaRue County, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Jefferson Place in Louisville.



Walter was a member of Highview Baptist Church in Louisville. One of five children, he was married to the late Geraldine Ford for 66 years and had a passion for carpentry, building homes as the owner of Walter L. Ford Builders and partial owner of Ford Homes Inc.



Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Rosa Hudgins Ford; and four siblings, Raymond, Marie, Geneva and Wayne Ford.



Survivors include a daughter, Dana (Alan) Wilson of Louisville; a granddaughter, Kate Wilson; a niece, Brenda Freeman; and a nephew, Jeff Ford.



A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at Magnolia Cemetery with the Rev. Roger pepper officiating.



Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven in Louisville.



Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.



