Walter Lee Bell

Obituary
Walter Lee Bell, 93, of Radcliff, passed away Wed­nes­day, Dec. 25, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Bell's priorities in life were the Lord and his family. Mr. Bell was a veteran of World War II having served in the United States Navy during Iwo Jima and Okinawa.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Pear­man Bell; his parents, Roy and Ida Bell; a sister, Lila; four grandchildren, Jennifer, and three other angels.

Survivors include three children, Jerry Bell of Radcliff, Phyllis Arnett of Radcliff, and Bobby Bell of Radcliff; seven grandchildren, Lee, Aaron and his wife, Courtney, Andy, William, Rebecca, Aiden, Wyland; two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Gray­son; a brother, Tommy Bell; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral for Mr. Bell is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with his son, Pastor Jerry Bell, officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff with military honors.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019
