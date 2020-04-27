Walter Lee Graves, 59, of Elizabethtown, died at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Walter retired after 20-plus years with U.S. Army, taught business at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College, employed by the Census Bureau as EO manager and was a member of Columbia First Baptist Church, the VFW and the .
He was born Oct. 28, 1960, in Adair County to the late Bobby Ray and Yvonne Garnett Graves and also was preceded in death by a brother, Joey Graves.
Survivors include his wife, Charlayne Miller Graves of Elizabethtown; two sons, Walter Graves II of Elizabethtown and Justin Miller of Louisville; three daughters, Lauren (James) French of Elizabethtown, Rashana Hibbler of Radcliff and Lindsey Miller of Lexington; two brothers, Ray (Jennifer) Graves of Worcester, Massachusetts, and Bobby L. Graves of Plano, Texas; four sisters, Mitzi (George) Washington of Wichita, Kansas, Terryl Graves of Columbia, Tina (Larry) Franklin of Columbia and Kemmye Graves of Vine Grove; 17 grandchildren and several other relatives and friends.
Private burial was in Dudley Cemetery.
The family would appreciate memorial donations be made to the or the which can be mailed to the charity or to Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, 200 Campbellsville St., Columbia, KY 42728.
The guest book can be signed and condolences made at grissommartin.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2020