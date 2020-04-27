Walter Lee Graves (1960 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Lee Graves.
Service Information
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, Inc.
200 Campbellsville Street
Columbia, KY
42728
(270)-384-2149
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, Inc.
200 Campbellsville Street
Columbia, KY 42728
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Walter Lee Graves, 59, of Elizabethtown, died at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Walter retired after 20-plus years with U.S. Army, taught business at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College, employed by the Census Bureau as EO manager and was a member of Columbia First Baptist Church, the VFW and the .

He was born Oct. 28, 1960, in Adair County to the late Bobby Ray and Yvonne Garnett Graves and also was preceded in death by a brother, Joey Graves.

Survivors include his wife, Charlayne Miller Graves of Elizabethtown; two sons, Walter Graves II of Elizabethtown and Justin Miller of Louisville; three daughters, Lauren (James) French of Elizabethtown, Rashana Hibbler of Radcliff and Lindsey Miller of Lexington; two brothers, Ray (Jennifer) Graves of Worcester, Massachusetts, and Bobby L. Graves of Plano, Texas; four sisters, Mitzi (George) Washington of Wichita, Kansas, Terryl Graves of Columbia, Tina (Larry) Franklin of Columbia and Kemmye Graves of Vine Grove; 17 grandchildren and several other relatives and friends.

Private burial was in Dudley Cemetery.

The family would appreciate memorial donations be made to the or the which can be mailed to the charity or to Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, 200 Campbellsville St., Columbia, KY 42728.

The guest book can be signed and condolences made at grissommartin.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2020
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.