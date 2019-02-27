Walter R. Zawierucha

Walter R. Zawierucha, 77, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at home.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Zawierucha; three sons, Richard, Stanley and Robert Zawierucha; and three grandchildren.
The funeral is at noon Friday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Funeral Home
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
Funeral Home Details
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 28, 2019
