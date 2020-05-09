Walter Randall "Randy" Powers, 65, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at his residence.
He was retired from Gates Rubber Company and enjoyed raising his cattle and playing cards.
Randy was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Everett Powers; and four brothers, James, Charles, Ronnie and David Powers.
Survivors include his mother, Sally Arnett of Elizabethtown; a son, Randall Powers of Virginia; four daughters, Tina Powers of Virginia, Renee Phillips of Tennessee, Kayla Loyall of Louisville and Catherine Von Eeckhoute of Elizabethtown; a stepdaughter, Brandy Hillis of Tennessee; two brothers, Frankie (Kathy) Powers of Edmonton and Hilbert (Sandy) Powers of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Rosie Powers and Wanda Locke, both of Hodgenville; his girlfriend, Shelba Salsman; four grandchildren and a great-grandson.
In accordance with the governor's mandate, private family graveside services will be Monday, May 11, at Salem Christian Church Cemetery in Hodgenville.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 10, 2020