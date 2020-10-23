1/
Walter Thomas Ammons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Thomas Ammons, 84, of Glendale, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

He was born in Irvington to Joseph and Zola Ammons. He was a farmer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Jean Hornback Ammons; and his parents.

Survivors include three sons, Gary Ammons of Guston, Philip (Cindy) Ammons of Louisville and Doug (Terri) Ammons of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Lesa (Jason) Peacock of Elizabethtown; five stepdaughters, Judy Kerr of Glendale, Gail Gribbins, Beverly Lucas, Rhonda Rentas and Sherry Wooden; and a stepson, Gerald Ray Wooden.

Cremation was chosen by Walter and there will be a private graveside service in Sonora Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
769-6341
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved