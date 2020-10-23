Walter Thomas Ammons, 84, of Glendale, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.



He was born in Irvington to Joseph and Zola Ammons. He was a farmer.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Jean Hornback Ammons; and his parents.



Survivors include three sons, Gary Ammons of Guston, Philip (Cindy) Ammons of Louisville and Doug (Terri) Ammons of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Lesa (Jason) Peacock of Elizabethtown; five stepdaughters, Judy Kerr of Glendale, Gail Gribbins, Beverly Lucas, Rhonda Rentas and Sherry Wooden; and a stepson, Gerald Ray Wooden.



Cremation was chosen by Walter and there will be a private graveside service in Sonora Cemetery.





