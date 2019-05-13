Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ret. CSM Walter Tobias. View Sign Service Information Percell & Sons Funeral Home 120 Haycraft Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-6674 Send Flowers Obituary

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Walter Tobias, 83, formerly of Radcliff, died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Columbia, South Carolina.



Mr. Tobias was a native of Jackson, Mississippi, and the son of the late Herman and Willie Tobias. Mr. Tobias was a retired command sergeant major in the U.S. Army. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Elizabethtown where he served on the Deacon Board, sang with the Male Chorus and Senior Choir.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Ruth Tobias; three sisters, Delores, Barbara and Shirley; and tow brothers, Herman Jr. and James.



He is survived by his children, Walter Tobias Jr. (Carrie Jean) of Chicago, Illinois, Timothy Tobias of Los Angeles, California, Anthony Tobias (Nancy) of Columbia, South Carolina, and Kasandra White (Curtis) of Moundville, Alabama; a brother, Larry Tobias (Nellie) of Jackson, Mississippi; a sister, Carolyn Thomas (Sidney) of Toledo, Ohio; three grandchildren, Kristen White of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Krystal and Jordan Tobias, both of Columbia, South Carolina.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at First Baptist Church. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central.



Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



