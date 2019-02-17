Walton Louis Grider

Walton Louis Grider, 27, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a native of Hardin County, a member of Temple Hill Church in Boston, and a manager at Coca Cola for three years and Kroger for five years. He was a 2010 graduate of Central Hardin High School and a 2014 graduate of Elizabethtown Community and Technical College where he earned his associate degree in arts and business management. He participated in 4-H for 10 years, Tae Kwon Do for 11 years and band for 11 years. He enjoyed playing softball and basketball.

He is survived by his wife, Hanna Grider; his mother, Barbara Grider; grandmother, Joyce Nichols; uncles and aunts, Carl and Rena Nichols and Joe and Myrna Grider; mother and father-in-law, Diane and Jon Fox; brother-in-law, Justin Fox; niece, Kinsley Fox; cousins, Casey and Mia Nichols, Corbin and Olivia Nichols, Carla and Tim Moore, Dalton, Dakota, and Bailey Moore, Amanda
and Klint Powell and Henry and Chance Powell.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brothers Bruce Perry and Scott Kerr officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 18, 2019
