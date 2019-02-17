Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walton Louis Grider. View Sign

Walton Louis Grider, 27, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was a native of Hardin County, a member of Temple Hill Church in Boston, and a manager at Coca Cola for three years and Kroger for five years. He was a 2010 graduate of Central Hardin High School and a 2014 graduate of Elizabethtown Community and Technical College where he earned his associate degree in arts and business management. He participated in 4-H for 10 years, Tae Kwon Do for 11 years and band for 11 years. He enjoyed playing softball and basketball.



He is survived by his wife, Hanna Grider; his mother, Barbara Grider; grandmother, Joyce Nichols; uncles and aunts, Carl and Rena Nichols and Joe and Myrna Grider; mother and father-in-law, Diane and Jon Fox; brother-in-law, Justin Fox; niece, Kinsley Fox; cousins, Casey and Mia Nichols, Corbin and Olivia Nichols, Carla and Tim Moore, Dalton, Dakota, and Bailey Moore, Amanda

and Klint Powell and Henry and Chance Powell.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brothers Bruce Perry and Scott Kerr officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 18, 2019

