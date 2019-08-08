Wanda "Mabel" Nall, 86, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was born in Bee to Lee and Lillie Glass. She was a clerk for Kmart and she loved helping people. Mabel loved gathering with the Kmart Retirees on the first Friday of every month.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold Gene Nall; her parents, Lee and Lillie Mae Glass; a son, Thomas L. Nall; two daughters, Wanda Suarez and Teri L. Nall; and three sisters, Wavel, Janie and Wendall.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Rick) Wolford of Cecilia; a brother, Earl (Patty) Glass of Mount Washington; eight grandchildren, Melissa Miles, Tesi Clark, Geoff Nall, Martiza Moss, Anthony Nall, Tamra Sicari, Shannon Keenan and Mandie Jones; and 17 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Pastor Mitch Whidden officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 9, 2019