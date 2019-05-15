Wanda Duncan

  • "Aunt Wanda was an amazing person. She always had a kind..."
    - Wina Rogers
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
Funeral
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
Wanda Duncan, 72, of Cecilia, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at her home.

She was a very devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Fern Royalty; and four brothers, Elvie, James, Junior and Steve Royalty.

Survivors include her husband, Gene Duncan; a son, Michael (Rhonda) Duncan of Cecilia; a daughter, Wilma (Ernie) Ford of Cecilia; three grandchildren, Devona Wright of Sonora, Ashley McKina of Elizabethtown and Justin Ford of Cecilia; and four great-grandchildren, Laton Duncan, MaKinley Wright, Sharridan McKina and Braxton Ford.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Dale Duvall officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 16, 2019
