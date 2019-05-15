Wanda Duncan, 72, of Cecilia, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at her home.



She was a very devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Fern Royalty; and four brothers, Elvie, James, Junior and Steve Royalty.



Survivors include her husband, Gene Duncan; a son, Michael (Rhonda) Duncan of Cecilia; a daughter, Wilma (Ernie) Ford of Cecilia; three grandchildren, Devona Wright of Sonora, Ashley McKina of Elizabethtown and Justin Ford of Cecilia; and four great-grandchildren, Laton Duncan, MaKinley Wright, Sharridan McKina and Braxton Ford.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Dale Duvall officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.



