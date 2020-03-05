Wanda F. Sadler Martin, 70, of Eastview, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home.
She was a native of Hardin County and was a 55-year member of Pole Bridge Missionary Baptist Church. She retired from E'town Sportswear after 30 years and retired from MTD in Leitchfield after 15 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry C. Martin; her father, Calvin Sadler; and a brother, Robert Sadler.
Survivors include her son, Mike (Amy) Martin of Glendale; a daughter, Renee (Mike) McCullough of Big Clifty; her mother, Pearl C. Sadler Bennett; a brother, David E. Sadler; a sister, Barbara S. Johnson; six grandchildren, Cassandra McCulllough Hunt, Tyler McCullough, Arthur (Rachel) Martin, Sgt. Jonathan (Sarah) Martin, Caleb Martin and Rhiana Martin; six great grandchildren, Lane and Paisley Hunt, Lincoln and Logan Martin and Avalyn and Harper Martin; her best friend, Betty Hart; and her beloved dog, Max.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Bill Felker officiating. Burial follows in Pole Bridge Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues at 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 6, 2020