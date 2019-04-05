Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Irene Weaver. View Sign

Wanda Irene Weaver, 83, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehabilitation.



She was the owner/operator of Shear Glamour, where she was a beautician. She was a Baptist by faith.



She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Kimberly Kay Campbell and John Edward Lazarus; her parents, Elhannon and Pauline Stacy Fugate; three brothers, Billy Wayne, James and Estill Fugate; and a brother-in-law, Ed Bailey.



Survivors include a son, Dennis Weaver; six sisters, Euna Hines (James), Jenetta Shearer (Paul), Susan Gabbard (Paul), Wilma Polly (Ralph), Ruth Wheeler (Ken) and Phurbia Bailey; two brothers, Wilgus Fugate (June) and Orville Fugate (Jackie); three sisters-in-law, Barbara, Helen and Mary Fugate; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



Cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be held at a later date.



