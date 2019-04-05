Wanda Irene Weaver

Wanda Irene Weaver, 83, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was the owner/operator of Shear Glamour, where she was a beautician. She was a Baptist by faith.

She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Kimberly Kay Campbell and John Edward Lazarus; her parents, Elhannon and Pauline Stacy Fugate; three brothers, Billy Wayne, James and Estill Fugate; and a brother-in-law, Ed Bailey.

Survivors include a son, Dennis Weaver; six sisters, Euna Hines (James), Jenetta Shearer (Paul), Susan Gabbard (Paul), Wilma Polly (Ralph), Ruth Wheeler (Ken) and Phurbia Bailey; two brothers, Wilgus Fugate (June) and Orville Fugate (Jackie); three sisters-in-law, Barbara, Helen and Mary Fugate; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home of Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 6, 2019
