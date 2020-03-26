Wanda Lee Moore

Wanda Lee Moore, 75, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

She was a native of Hardin County, a longtime member of Tunnel Hill Baptist Church and retired from General Telephone Company.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert C. and Nearine Reesor Moore; a brother, James K. Moore; and three sisters, Nola Jean Armstrong, Nina C. "Kitty" Jacobs and June Rae Brangers.

Survivors include a brother, Robert E. (Brenda) Moore; two sisters, Judy C. Wilson and Vickie L. (Gerald) Diebold, all of Elizabethtown; as well as several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Hardin Memorial Park. The family will have a public service at Tunnel Hill Baptist Church at a later date.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 27, 2020
