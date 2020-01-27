Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Lee "Susie ‘Mamoo’" (Boyd) Thomas. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda Lee Boyd "Susie" "Mamoo" Thomas, 86, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Helmwood Health Care in Elizabethtown.



She was a native of Hardin County and a member of First Christian Church, where she was a 50-year choir member in the upperroom Sunday school class and active with the Young at Heart Ministries. She was the co-owner and bookkeeper of Thomas Poultry and Egg Company.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Edward Thomas; her brother-in-law, R.R. "Babe" Thomas; her parents, Jesse Roscoe and Nellie Mae Boyd; a brother, Jesse Boyd Jr.; and a sister, Frances Crabtree.



Survivors include four sons, Raymond "Rick" (Donna) Thomas, Mike (Celia) Thomas and Ronnie (Denise) Thomas, all of Elizabethtown, and Donnie (Sandy) Thomas of Owensboro; nine grandchildren, Meghan (Tommy) Birkenhauer, Rachel (J.W.) Brown, Sarah (Jake) Nantz, Amanda (Kory) Caudill, Stephanie Thomas, Kelly (Taylor) Grayson, Emily Thomas, Katie Thomas and Ellie Thomas; six great-grandchildren, Aiden Thomas, Beau, Ryan and Clay Birkenhauer and Annaleigh and Ellis Caudill; a brother-in-law, Raymond Crabtree; and two nephews and a special niece, Vicky (Dave) Pendell of Naples, Florida.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Chris Kiger officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park in Elizabethtown.



Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



Donations may be made to First Christian Church.

