Wanda Lee "Susie ‘Mamoo’" (Boyd) Thomas

Obituary
Wanda Lee Boyd "Susie" "Mamoo" Thomas, 86, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Helmwood Health Care in Elizabethtown.

She was a native of Hardin County and a member of First Christian Church, where she was a 50-year choir member in the upperroom Sunday school class and active with the Young at Heart Ministries. She was the co-owner and bookkeeper of Thomas Poultry and Egg Company.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Edward Thomas; her brother-in-law, R.R. "Babe" Thomas; her parents, Jesse Roscoe and Nellie Mae Boyd; a brother, Jesse Boyd Jr.; and a sister, Frances Crabtree.

Survivors include four sons, Raymond "Rick" (Donna) Thomas, Mike (Celia) Thomas and Ronnie (Denise) Thomas, all of Elizabethtown, and Donnie (Sandy) Thomas of Owensboro; nine grandchildren, Meghan (Tommy) Birkenhauer, Rachel (J.W.) Brown, Sarah (Jake) Nantz, Amanda (Kory) Caudill, Stephanie Thomas, Kelly (Taylor) Grayson, Emily Thomas, Katie Thomas and Ellie Thomas; six great-grandchildren, Aiden Thomas, Beau, Ryan and Clay Birkenhauer and Annaleigh and Ellis Caudill; a brother-in-law, Raymond Crabtree; and two nephews and a special niece, Vicky (Dave) Pendell of Naples, Florida.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Chris Kiger officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to First Christian Church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 28, 2020
