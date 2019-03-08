Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Richardson "Mer" Lively. View Sign

Wanda "Mer" Richardson Lively, 90, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.



She was born Feb. 13, 1929, in Summit, to the late Sam and Mattie Goodman Richardson. She was a retired school teacher.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, R.B. Lively; two sons, Ronnie Lively and Sam Lively; a daughter-in-law, Janice Helm Lively; and her six siblings, Louise Pence, G.T. Richardson, Christine Skees, Alberta Self, Culley Richardson and Finley Richardson.



Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Marquetta Lively; a daughter-in-law, Neda Howey Lively; two grandsons and their wives, Bryan and Deanna Lively and Marcus and Jayne Kelli Lively; a great-grandson, Brooks Lively; three stepgrandchildren and their spouses, Bryan and Ericka Howey, Neil and Andrea Howey and Bethany and Travis Vaughan; seven stepgreat-grandchildren, Tessa Howey, Will Howey, Owen Howey, Anna Vaughan, Miranda Howey, Isaac Vaughan and Lydia Vaughan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Two very special cousins, Julia Richardson and Phyllis Lasley, also survive.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, at Summit United Methodist Church with Brother Don Cox officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the church.



The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Summit United Methodist Cemetery.

