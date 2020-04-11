Wanda Thelma McCoy, 78, of Flaherty, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 11, 2020.



She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and deeply loved her friends and family. She was a member of Howevalley United Methodist Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Maxwell and Mildred Coffey; her husband, Edward McCoy; and a son, Mark McCoy.



Survivors include her son, Mike (Rachel) McCoy of Flaherty; a grandson, Jonathan (Ashley) McCoy of Fort Meyers; a granddaughter, Jessica McCoy of Flaherty; a sister, Glenda Miller of Big Springs; and several nieces, nephews and friends.



A private graveside service will be held.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Crusade for Children or .



