Wava Thomas Goodman, 89, formerly of Brandenburg, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Kensington Manor in Elizabethtown.
Wava was born Sept. 23, 1930. She was retired from the Meade County Board of Education. She was a charter member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Brandenburg.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Jack Goodman; and three brothers, Kenneth, Vinson and Warden Thomas.
She is survived by two children, Susan (Rick) Fisher and Kevin (Angie) Goodman; two grandchildren, Christa Goodman and Andrew (Paige) Goodman; five great-grandchildren, Sophia and Jaydyn Menis and Bentlee, Chase and Annalisa Goodman; two sisters, Elizabeth Ann Whelan and Betty Hager; and two brothers, Dalph (Mona) Thomas and Dean (Donna) Thomas.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 22, 2020