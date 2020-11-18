1/1
Wayman Donald Cowherd
Wayman Donald Cowherd, 88, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his wife and daughters.

He was a native of Hardin County and was a member of St. James Catholic Church. He was a farmer and served in the Army National Guard during the Korean War. He was the former president and board member of Kentucky Farm Bureau and former president of American Legion Post No. 113. Don never met a stranger and loved being around people, never at a loss for words. He was known and loved by many in the community. He enjoyed being around family and friends and as a retired farmer continued to maintain his five-acre lawn, even after diagnosed with cancer. An alumnus of University of Kentucky, he was an avid UK basketball fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Hays and Helen Ruth Hicks Cowherd; and a sister, Ruth Crews.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Betty Jean Cofer Cowherd; four daughters, Beverly (Jimmy) Strader of White Mills, Donna (Jay) Latta of Greensboro, North Carolina, Michelle Cowherd Graybeal of Carmel, Indiana, and Rhonda (Tommy Burkett) Wright of Overland Park, Kansas; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Casey) Wilcox, Jason (Sarah) Strader, Kellen (Jessica Stanley) Wright and Grady (Taylor Mason) Wright; and six great-grandchildren, Kaitlynne (Ricky) Seay, Chandler Wilcox, Kyle Wilcox, Avery Strader, Oakley Strader and Lakelyn Strader; a great-great-grandchild, Zavier Seay; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Shayne Duvall officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.

Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues at noon Monday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to American Cancer Society or mass offering at St. James Catholic Church.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2020.
