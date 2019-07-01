Wayne "Popeye" Graham, 70, of Hodgenville, a native of Green County, passed away, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at his residence.
He was an Army veteran serving during the Vietnam era, a lifelong farmer, he enjoyed tinkering around at Mark's Ag. Parts in Hodgenville.
Popeye was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Faye Nell Milby Graham; a sister, Marilyn Caven; and a brother, Thomas "Honey" Graham.
Survivors include his wife, Vicki Graham; a daughter, Kristi Graham of Hodgenville; two sons, C.W. (Kathy) Graham of Lancaster and Ben Graham of Hodgenville; six grandchildren, Tommy (Kaitlyn) Graham, Kaleigh Graham, Kaitlyn Weisshaupt, Hannah Boggs, Allison Weisshaupt and Alexis Graham; a great-granddaughter, Amora Graham; six sisters, Mable Jones, Lavon "Teenie" Kerr, Patricia "Cookie" (Bobbie) Walsh, Brenda "Panny" (Earl) Kirby, Ruth "Kitten" (Cray) Augsburg and Connie Graham (David) Penalvert.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Cremation follows.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 2, 2019