Wayne Bland Sr., 85, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his residence.



Mr. Bland was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.



Survivors include three children, Wayne Bland II, Renee Bland Cox and Jennifer DeVere; a sister, Stephanie; and a host of grandchildren, extended family and friends.



Cremation was chosen by the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



