Obituary
Wayne Ford, 82, of Rineyville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

He was a native of LaRue County, a member of Rineyville Baptist Church and retired from Bob Swope Ford after 39 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosa and Leslie Ford; and his siblings, Raymond Ford, Marie Ford, Geneva Ford and Howard Ford.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Dorothy Cain Ford; a daughter, Brenda (Brantley) Freeman; a granddaughter, Callie; and a brother Walter (Geraldine) Ford..

The funeral is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Roger Pepper officiating. Graveside services are at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rineyville Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Operation Christmas Child vharity.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 6, 2020
