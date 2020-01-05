Wayne Ford, 82, of Rineyville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
He was a native of LaRue County, a member of Rineyville Baptist Church and retired from Bob Swope Ford after 39 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosa and Leslie Ford; and his siblings, Raymond Ford, Marie Ford, Geneva Ford and Howard Ford.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Dorothy Cain Ford; a daughter, Brenda (Brantley) Freeman; a granddaughter, Callie; and a brother Walter (Geraldine) Ford..
The funeral is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Roger Pepper officiating. Graveside services are at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rineyville Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Operation Christmas Child vharity.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 6, 2020