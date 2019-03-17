Wayne McGuffin, 94, of Big Clifty, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab.
He was a native of Breckinridge County, served in the United States Army during World War II and was a truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his son, David McGuffin; two brothers, Virgil McGuffin and Harley McGuffin; a sister, Mary Ethel Lashley; and his parents, Clarence and Elsie Butler McGuffin.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elaine Ballard McGuffin; a son, Michael (Beth) McGuffin of Glendale; two daughters, Patricia McGuffin of Pekin, Indiana, and Elizabeth McGuffin of Nashville, Tennessee; and three grandchildren, Megan, Madison and Ty.
A memorial service is at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Visitation begins at 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 18, 2019