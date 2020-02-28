Wendell Harris Saltsman, 84, of Vine Grove, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at home.
Survivors include two daughters, Dottie Koester and Mildred "Annie" Messer; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove with the Rev. Ron Burgess officiating. Burial follows in Vine Grove Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 29, 2020