Wendell Lee Conner, 66, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Willow Creek Senior Living in Elizabethtown.

Mr. Conner was retired from civil service at Fort Knox and a veteran of the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his father, Estel G. Conner; a brother, Bill Conner; and a sister, Cindy Feekes.

He is survived by a daughter, Stacie Childers and her husband, John, of Vine Grove; two sons, Joshua Conner and his wife, Kelley, of Vine Grove and Cameron Conner of Rineyville; his mother, Rosie Conner of Albany; 11 grandchildren; a sister, Drendy Summer and her husband, Greg, of Elizabethtown.

The funeral for Mr. Conner is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.

Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 23, 2019
