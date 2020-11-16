Wesley Mathew Collins, 86, of Radcliff, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center.
He was a retired engineer from Brown Forman in Louisville. He also served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by his three children, Wesley (Stacy) Collins of Summerfield, Florida, Kimberly (Ken) Moll of Louisville and Doreen (Max) Lee of Radcliff; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
There will be a private memorial service at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff with military honors.
Condolences may be expressed at nebfh.com.