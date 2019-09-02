Wilbert "Eddy" Sims, 98, of Rineyville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Staff Sgt. Sims retired in 1968 after 20 years in the U.S. Army where he served as a sound technician for the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon. He had a passion for country western music. He loved to sing and was an avid musician, playing the fiddle and mandolin. For 10 years he was a member of the Louisiana Hayride country music show where he performed as "Fast Eddy Sims." During his military career he performed for troops in the U.S. and Europe.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Jessie Lee Sims.
Survivors include two daughters, Betty Jenkins (Terry) of Rineyville, Freda Owens of Washington; four grandchildren, Sherry Popham (Mark) of Rineyville, Jeff Jenkins of Rineyville, Greg Jenkins (Hollie) of Crestwood, Melissa Heine of Oregon; five great-grandchildren, Jared Popham, Jentry Binyon, Jamey Popham, Zachary Jenkins and Garrett Jenkins; two sisters, Zelma Hanson and Lona Moore; one niece, Kat Magraw; and a cousin, Florine Sanders.
A graveside service for Mr. Sims is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Rineyville Memorial Cemetery with Brother Arnold Moon officiating.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Condolences can be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 3, 2019