Wilbur W. Dopita Jr., 77, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
He was a native of Salina, Kansas, where he worked for Schwann's and the sheriff's department.
He was a member of St. James Catholic Church and retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur Dopita Sr. and Hazel May Redding Dopita; and a brother, Danny Dale Boyer.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth J. Dopita; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Anne Farmer (Bruce), Debbie Mikles (Steve) and Stephanie Hendley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Martin Linebach officiating. Burial is at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2020