Wilbur W. Dopita Jr., 77, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.He was a native of Salina, Kansas, where he worked for Schwann's and the sheriff's department.He was a member of St. James Catholic Church and retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years.He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur Dopita Sr. and Hazel May Redding Dopita; and a brother, Danny Dale Boyer.He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth J. Dopita; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Anne Farmer (Bruce), Debbie Mikles (Steve) and Stephanie Hendley; and numerous nieces and nephews.The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Martin Linebach officiating. Burial is at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.