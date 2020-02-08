Wilbur W. Dopita Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbur W. Dopita Jr..
Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
Elizabethtown, KY
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central
Radcliff, KY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Wilbur W. Dopita Jr., 77, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

He was a native of Salina, Kansas, where he worked for Schwann's and the sheriff's department.

He was a member of St. James Catholic Church and retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur Dopita Sr. and Hazel May Redding Dopita; and a brother, Danny Dale Boyer.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth J. Dopita; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Anne Farmer (Bruce), Debbie Mikles (Steve) and Stephanie Hendley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Martin Linebach officiating. Burial is at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.