Service Information
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff , KY 40160
(270)-351-3172
Calling hours
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wilda's house

Wilda Earl Pyles, 91, of Rineyville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the home of his son.



Wilda was born Dec. 17, 1928, to Charley Earl and Edna Catherine Brewer Pyles. He married Marguerite Hunt on July 31, 1953. He worked for 30 years at Southern States in Elizabethtown and farmed part time. He was a member of Rineyville Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for more than 50 years.



In addition to his wife and parents, he also was preceded in death by two sisters, Violet Shawchuck and Katherine Walsh.



Survivors include two sons, Glenn (Maryellen) Pyles of Elizabethtown and Kevin Pyles of Riney­ville; six grandchildren, Chris (Paula) Pyles, Glenda (Jason) Curry, Lincoln Pyles, Carley Pyles, Bethany Pyles and Hannah Pyles; and five great-grandchildren.



In effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, as set forth by the CDC and Governor of Kentucky, the visitation, service and burial at Forks of Otter Creek Cemetery are private.



A celebration of Mr. Pyles life will be held at a later date.



To pay respects, the family requests you drive by Wilda's house between 4 and 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, blow your horn and wave to the family. Let the family know you are thinking of them by leaving a message on the funeral home website at



