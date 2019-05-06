Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willard Lynn Godbey. View Sign Service Information Chism Family Funeral Home 769 Highland Avenue Vine Grove , KY 40175 (270)-877-2245 Send Flowers Obituary

Willard Lynn Godbey, 71, of Flaherty, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Retired Sgt. 1st Class Godbey was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served 22 years with the United States Army. He also retired from the United States Postal Service after 15 years and was a member of the Disabled American Veterans.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Parton and Nannie Godbey; two brothers, Wilbert Godbey and Lawarnce Parton; and a sister, Mary Schwab.



Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Kay Godbey of Flaherty; two sons, Daniel Godbey of Gilbert, Arizona, and Kenneth Thompson (Stephanie) of Flaherty; a daughter, Rebecca Robinson (Darius) of Queen Creek, Arizona; seven grandchildren, Galen Robinson, Kaiden Robinson, Evelyn Robinson, Ronan Robinson, Zachary Dowell, Destiny Thompson and Adam Thompson; three brothers, James Parton, Harold Parton and Jerome Parton; and a host of extended family and friends.



The funeral for Mr. Godbey is at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Pastor Edward Parton officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.



