Willard Lynn Godbey, 71, of Flaherty, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Retired Sgt. 1st Class Godbey was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served 22 years with the United States Army. He also retired from the United States Postal Service after 15 years and was a member of the Disabled American Veterans.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Parton and Nannie Godbey; two brothers, Wilbert Godbey and Lawarnce Parton; and a sister, Mary Schwab.

Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Kay Godbey of Flaherty; two sons, Daniel Godbey of Gilbert, Arizona, and Kenneth Thompson (Stephanie) of Flaherty; a daughter, Rebecca Robinson (Darius) of Queen Creek, Arizona; seven grandchildren, Galen Robinson, Kaiden Robinson, Evelyn Robinson, Ronan Robinson, Zachary Dowell, Destiny Thompson and Adam Thompson; three brothers, James Parton, Harold Parton and Jerome Parton; and a host of extended family and friends.

The funeral for Mr. Godbey is at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Pastor Edward Parton officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 7, 2019
