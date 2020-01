William "Arthur" Grey, 84, of Eastview, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.He was born in Summit to Arvil and Juanita Love Grey. He was a heavy equipment operator for Local Union No. 181 and a longtime member of Smith Chapel United Methodist Church.He was preceded in death by his parents.Survivors include his loving wife, Ardith "Ardie" Goodman Grey of Eastview; three daughters, Deborah "Debbie" (Bobby) Aubrey, Pamela (Larry) Ashlock and Kristi (David) Carey, all of Eastview; a sister, Maetta (Elmer) Loyall; eight brothers, Ronnie (Barbara) Grey, Clayton (Geraldine) Grey, Freddie Grey, Lester (Shirley) Grey, David (Fern) Grey, Richard (Judy) Grey, Stevie (Lisa) Grey and Roger Grey; six grandchildren, Larry, Cory, Nathan, Ashley, Melinda and Sierra; and 14 great-grandchildren.The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Smith Chapel United Methodist Church in Eastview. Burial follows in Smith Chapel Cemetery.Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.