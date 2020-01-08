William "Arthur" Grey, 84, of Eastview, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was born in Summit to Arvil and Juanita Love Grey. He was a heavy equipment operator for Local Union No. 181 and a longtime member of Smith Chapel United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife, Ardith "Ardie" Goodman Grey of Eastview; three daughters, Deborah "Debbie" (Bobby) Aubrey, Pamela (Larry) Ashlock and Kristi (David) Carey, all of Eastview; a sister, Maetta (Elmer) Loyall; eight brothers, Ronnie (Barbara) Grey, Clayton (Geraldine) Grey, Freddie Grey, Lester (Shirley) Grey, David (Fern) Grey, Richard (Judy) Grey, Stevie (Lisa) Grey and Roger Grey; six grandchildren, Larry, Cory, Nathan, Ashley, Melinda and Sierra; and 14 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Smith Chapel United Methodist Church in Eastview. Burial follows in Smith Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 9, 2020