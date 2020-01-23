Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William “Bill” Joseph Mahanna. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home 2072 S. Dixie Blvd. Radcliff , KY 40160 (270)-351-3172 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home 2072 S. Dixie Blvd. Radcliff , KY 40160 View Map Prayer Service 5:00 PM Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home 2072 S. Dixie Blvd. Radcliff , KY 40160 View Map Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home 2072 S. Dixie Blvd. Radcliff , KY 40160 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Brigid Catholic Church Vine Grove , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Joseph Mahanna, 91, of Radcliff ,passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his home.



Bill was born Sept. 9, 1928, in Williston, North Dakota. Bill served in the U.S. Army after World War II. He retired after 40 years as contracting and procurement director at Fort Knox in 1985. He was one of the founding members of the Radcliff Fire Department established in 1955. He retired from the Radcliff Voluntary Fire Department in 1975 as an assistant chief. He was a past member of the Fort Knox Federal Credit Union Board of Directors. Bill was a member of St. Brigid Church in Vine Grove and also a member of the Knights of Columbus Father Diemert Council 3379, fourth degree. He was very active in the Radcliff community and too numerous to list the organizations over the years that he served.



Bill is survived by his wife, Alma, of 70 years of marriage as well as four children; two daughters, Patti (Dennis) Tarvin of Jasper, Indiana, and Sue (Mike) Glackin of Radcliff; two sons, John (Betty) Mahanna of Radcliff and Bob (Bonnie) Mahanna of Radcliff; seven grandchildren, Catherine (Jonathan) Stopher, Erin (C.J.) Patterson, Brittanie Mahanna, Will Mahanna, Dylan Mahanna, Brooke Mahanna and Evan Mahanna; and a great-grandson, Ryder Patterson. He also is survived by a brother, Pat Mahanna of Lakeland, Florida, numerous nieces and nephews, a loyal and loving dog, Lady, and a caregiver, Jennifer Ward.



The Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. A prayer service is at 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



