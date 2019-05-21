William "Friedell" Hinton, 79, of Rineyville, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at his residence.



He was born in Axtel on Jan. 16, 1940, the son of the late Vachel and Edna Rhodes Hinton. Friedell was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Axtel and attended St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown.



He was the former owner and operator of Hinton's Service Center Boat Shop in Axtel and a retired heavy equipment operator with Salmon Construction. He served 12 years as a board member for the Breckinridge County Board of Education. Friedell had many interests that include hunting, fishing, motorcycles, work, raising and breeding wire fox terriers.



Friedell is survived by his wife, Barbara, of Rineyville; two sons, Brian Hinton (Lisa) of Peoria, Arizona, and Kevin Hinton (Dianna) of Prospect; a stepson, Scott Eaton (Renee') of Cypress, Texas; four grandchildren, Alex and Olivia Hinton and Michael and Drake Eaton; four brothers, John Hinton (Kathy) of Shepherdsville, Celest Hinton (Bonnie), Arnold Hinton (Joyce) and Tommy Hinton (Lisa), all of Axtel; three sisters, Lavone Pendleton (Ed) of Lebanon, Lynn Powers (John) of Hawesville and Joyce Geary (Danny) of Leitchfield; many nieces, nephews and cousins.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. CDT Saturday, May 25, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Axtel with burial in the church cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. CDT Friday and 8 to 10:30 a.m. CDT Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg. The rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. CDT Friday.



Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Hospice of Central Kentucky, 105 Diecks Drive. Eliza­beth­town, KY 42701.