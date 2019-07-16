WIlliam “Gary” Jones (1956 - 2019)
William "Gary" Jones, 63, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Hospice House after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

He was born May 20, 1956, to Thelma and James Jones, who preceded in death.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda; a daughter, Lindsay Boyd (Zachary); and two granddaughters, Bailey and Ella Boyd.

He also is survived by his siblings, Jeanette Jones, Jimmy Jones (Bambi) and Bobby Jones (Marty); brothers-in-law, Brian Fox (Candace), Shane Fox (Shelley) and sister-in-law, Pamela Favor; along with nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Gary was a beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, son and son-in-law. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing guitar and family time.

Cremation was chosen. A private family memorial is being held.

The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home in Bowling Green with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.conefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 17, 2019
