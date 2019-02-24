William Allen Wilson

Obituary

William Allen Wilson, 57, of Vine Grove, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

William is survived by his wife, Rainny Smith Wil­son; a son, Jason Harrison of Irvington; a daughter, Kaitlin Peters of Elizabethtown; his stepfather, Kenneth Givans; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.

Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 25, 2019
