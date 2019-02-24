William Allen Wilson, 57, of Vine Grove, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
William is survived by his wife, Rainny Smith Wilson; a son, Jason Harrison of Irvington; a daughter, Kaitlin Peters of Elizabethtown; his stepfather, Kenneth Givans; and three grandchildren.
A memorial service is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 25, 2019