William Anthony Corbett Jr., 83, of Flaherty, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
He was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty, where he previously taught religious education and was a Communion Minister. In his early career, he was co-owner of the old Gulf gas station in Vine Grove. Later he went to work in civil service at Fort Knox as a mechanic and then an inspector.
Anthony married Mary Ann Pike, his true soul mate and love, in 1958. They lived and raised their family in Flaherty, then moved to Rough River Lake for 20 years. They eventually moved back to Flaherty because Anthony was always a Flaherty boy at heart. He was a good and faithful servant to God and his family. He will be missed so deeply.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Ann; a daughter, Betty Jane Corbett; an infant son, James William; his parents, William A. Sr. and Margaret Corbett; a sister, Rita May Harris; and a brother, Joseph Eugene Corbett.
He is survived by a daughter, Barbara (Charlie) Wilkins of Flaherty; a son, Charles (Cathy) Corbett of Falls of Rough; two sisters, Margaret Ann Ray of Elizabethtown and Mary Ellen Brewer of Lexington, Oklahoma; a brother, Martin (Dianna) Corbett of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren, Alissa, Charlie Jr., Danny, Larry and Andy and their families; 15 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian burial is at noon Thursday, Aug. 13, at St. Martin of Tours Gymnasium next to St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty with the Revs. Jeff Hopper and Wayne Jenkins officiating. Burial follows in St. Martin Catholic Church Cemetery in Flaherty.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday at the St. Martin of Tours Gymnasium. To sign the guest register book, text "nebfh" to 270-398-6931 or leave a message for the family atnebfh.com.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of contribution to Hosparus of Central Kentucky, P.O. Box 2149, Elizabethtown, KY 42702.