1/1
William Anthony Corbett Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Anthony Corbett Jr., 83, of Flaherty, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

He was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty, where he previously taught religious education and was a Communion Minister. In his early career, he was co-owner of the old Gulf gas station in Vine Grove. Later he went to work in civil service at Fort Knox as a mechanic and then an inspector.

Anthony married Mary Ann Pike, his true soul mate and love, in 1958. They lived and raised their family in Flaherty, then moved to Rough River Lake for 20 years. They eventually moved back to Flaherty because Anthony was always a Flaherty boy at heart. He was a good and faithful servant to God and his family. He will be missed so deeply.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Ann; a daughter, Betty Jane Corbett; an infant son, James William; his parents, William A. Sr. and Margaret Corbett; a sister, Rita May Harris; and a brother, Joseph Eugene Corbett.

He is survived by a daughter, Barbara (Charlie) Wilkins of Flaherty; a son, Charles (Cathy) Corbett of Falls of Rough; two sisters, Margaret Ann Ray of Elizabethtown and Mary Ellen Brewer of Lexington, Oklahoma; a brother, Martin (Dianna) Corbett of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren, Alissa, Charlie Jr., Danny, Larry and Andy and their families; 15 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian burial is at noon Thursday, Aug. 13, at St. Martin of Tours Gymnasium next to St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty with the Revs. Jeff Hopper and Wayne Jenkins officiating. Burial follows in St. Martin Catholic Church Cemetery in Flaherty.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday at the St. Martin of Tours Gymnasium. To sign the guest register book, text "nebfh" to 270-398-6931 or leave a message for the family atnebfh.com.

Expression of sympathy may take the form of contribution to Hosparus of Central Kentucky, P.O. Box 2149, Elizabethtown, KY 42702.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
205 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-5122
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved