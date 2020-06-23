William B. Pelc
William B. Pelc, 56, of Vine Grove, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.

Mr. Pelc was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a longtime bus driver for Hardin County Schools and had been working with Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland in Elizabethtown.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marsha Pelc; and a close friend, Chris McCarter.

Survivors include his wife, Christa Utley Pelc of Vine Grove; three children, Christopher F. Pelc of Louisville, William B. Pelc Jr. of Shelbyville and Amy Wilkins Philpott of Elizabethtown; an adopted daughter, Megan Buckman of Vine Grove; his parents, Richard and Diane Pelc of Frederick, Maryland; his mother-in-law, Charlotte Utley; a brother, Richard "Rick" Pelc of Florida; five grandchildren, Emma Pittman, Kayden Pelc, Summer Buckman, Emmitt Coy Jr. and Charlotte Philpott; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Pelc is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veteran Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A prayer service is at 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland, P.O. Box 821, Elizabethtown, KY 42702.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 23 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
