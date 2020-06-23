William B. Pelc, 56, of Vine Grove, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.



Mr. Pelc was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a longtime bus driver for Hardin County Schools and had been working with Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland in Elizabethtown.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marsha Pelc; and a close friend, Chris McCarter.



Survivors include his wife, Christa Utley Pelc of Vine Grove; three children, Christopher F. Pelc of Louisville, William B. Pelc Jr. of Shelbyville and Amy Wilkins Philpott of Elizabethtown; an adopted daughter, Megan Buckman of Vine Grove; his parents, Richard and Diane Pelc of Frederick, Maryland; his mother-in-law, Charlotte Utley; a brother, Richard "Rick" Pelc of Florida; five grandchildren, Emma Pittman, Kayden Pelc, Summer Buckman, Emmitt Coy Jr. and Charlotte Philpott; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.



A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Pelc is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veteran Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A prayer service is at 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



Donations can be made to Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland, P.O. Box 821, Elizabethtown, KY 42702.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store