William C. "Chris" Black, 26, of Eastview, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his residence in Eastview.
He was born in Louisville to William Bradford and Charlotte Myers Black. He was a public works employee for Elizabethtown.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Bradford Black; and his grandparents, Charles and Virginia Myers and William and Martha Black.
He is survived by his mother, Charlotte Black; a sister, Lindsey (Tyler) Casey of Eastview; and a niece, Raleigh Casey of Eastview.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Damon Lasley officiating. Burial is in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 29, 2019