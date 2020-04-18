Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William C. McDaniel. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary





He was a native of Vinton, Virginia, a former member of Benton Baptist Church and was a 1952 graduate of Williamsburg High School in Benton. He delivered Roanoke World News for several years and was employed at Kroger and Shepards Auto Supply in Roanoke, Virginia. He was a veteran of 24 years with the U.S. Army, where he served in Europe and Germany in the Cold War and two tours in Vietnam. His awards included three Bronze Star Medals, two Meritorious Service Medals and the Republic of Vietnam Armour Badge. He was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and the National Association for Uniform Services. He was a member of Valley View Baptist Church in Vine Grove.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara E. McDaniel; and his parents, Nelson and Eunice Cramer McDaniel.



Survivors include a son, Michael D. McDaniel of Waynesboro, Virginia; two sisters, Carolyn E. Taylor of Benton and Rosemary Sink of Boones Mill, Virginia; a brother, Richard N. McDaniel of Boones Mill; a grandson, Spencer McDaniel; and extended family, all of Virginia.



Private services will be held with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

William C. McDaniel, 85, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab.He was a native of Vinton, Virginia, a former member of Benton Baptist Church and was a 1952 graduate of Williamsburg High School in Benton. He delivered Roanoke World News for several years and was employed at Kroger and Shepards Auto Supply in Roanoke, Virginia. He was a veteran of 24 years with the U.S. Army, where he served in Europe and Germany in the Cold War and two tours in Vietnam. His awards included three Bronze Star Medals, two Meritorious Service Medals and the Republic of Vietnam Armour Badge. He was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and the National Association for Uniform Services. He was a member of Valley View Baptist Church in Vine Grove.He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara E. McDaniel; and his parents, Nelson and Eunice Cramer McDaniel.Survivors include a son, Michael D. McDaniel of Waynesboro, Virginia; two sisters, Carolyn E. Taylor of Benton and Rosemary Sink of Boones Mill, Virginia; a brother, Richard N. McDaniel of Boones Mill; a grandson, Spencer McDaniel; and extended family, all of Virginia.Private services will be held with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff. Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close