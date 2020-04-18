William C. McDaniel, 85, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab.
He was a native of Vinton, Virginia, a former member of Benton Baptist Church and was a 1952 graduate of Williamsburg High School in Benton. He delivered Roanoke World News for several years and was employed at Kroger and Shepards Auto Supply in Roanoke, Virginia. He was a veteran of 24 years with the U.S. Army, where he served in Europe and Germany in the Cold War and two tours in Vietnam. His awards included three Bronze Star Medals, two Meritorious Service Medals and the Republic of Vietnam Armour Badge. He was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and the National Association for Uniform Services. He was a member of Valley View Baptist Church in Vine Grove.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara E. McDaniel; and his parents, Nelson and Eunice Cramer McDaniel.
Survivors include a son, Michael D. McDaniel of Waynesboro, Virginia; two sisters, Carolyn E. Taylor of Benton and Rosemary Sink of Boones Mill, Virginia; a brother, Richard N. McDaniel of Boones Mill; a grandson, Spencer McDaniel; and extended family, all of Virginia.
Private services will be held with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020