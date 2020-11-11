1/1
William C. "Bill" Poore
William C. "Bill" Poore, 71, of Buffalo, passed away Tuesday, Nov.r 10, 2020, at Bradford Square Nursing and Rehab in Frankfort.

He was a graduate of LaRue County High School class of 1966, attended Eastern Kentucky University where he received an Associate's Degree in Agriculture and loved working on the farm and being outdoors.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Andy and Mildred Light Poore; and a brother, Roy Poore.

Survivors include a brother, John Poore of Lexington and Buffalo; and many friends.

Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. EST Friday. Nov. 13, and continues from 10 a.m. to noon EST Saturday, Nov. 14, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia. A graveside service follows in Buffalo Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Skaggs officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Buffalo Cemetery, c/o Carolyn Mather, 1098 Ferrill Hill Road, Buffalo, KY 42716.



Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
